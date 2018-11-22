New Ram 1500 North Edition eats winter for breakfast

The new 2019 Ram 1500 North Edition was designed for snow. — Picture courtesy of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

DETROIT, Nov 22 — As communities around the US are getting their first snow or are shoveling through a drift that never seemed to disappear, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has introduced the 2019 Ram 1500 North, a heavy-duty truck redesigned to handle anything winter has to throw at it.

This week Fiat Chrysler Automobiles unveiled the North Edition of the 2019 Ram 1500 endowed with snow-resistant equipment to keep drivers safe even on those icy backroads.

As the name suggests, the North Edition is based on the 2019 Ram 1500, except that this model has been tweaked with blizzards and freezing temperatures in mind.

The truck has been outfitted with severe snow service-rated tires designed to climb through all below-freezing environments both on and off road, a one-inch lift kit, and an electric locking rear differential. In the event that you still get stuck in a drift or need to help someone else out, the truck also sports tow hooks for simplified recovery.

To keep passengers toasty warm, a remote start heats the vehicle before riders even arrive, and the heated seats and steering wheel helps everyone “shrug off” the cold — even the mirrors are heated so you don’t have to stand outside in the cold to scrape them yourself.

For the extra cold days, the engine is fashioned with a block heater to ensure that you don’t get stuck more often than you need to.

Any snow and slush that you may track inside is contained within Mopar all-weather floor mats to protect the upholstery.

Plus, the model comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, as well as front and rear parking sensors.

The Ram 1500 North starts at US$47,565 (RM198,707.54) including destination charge and is available at select dealerships now. — AFP-Relaxnews