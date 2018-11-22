DBKL threatens seizure against 'transit residents' of low-cost housing units

A general view of PPR Kerinchi in Kuala Lumpur. DBKL warned 'transit house residents' to surrender their housing units before further action from the city hall. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will seize Public Housing (PA) and People’s Housing Project (PPR) units from transit house residents who have received offers to purchase low-cost houses.

DBKL in a statement yesterday said all occupants of such units were urged to surrender their housing units to city hall before any action was taken.

“The seizure of the units was carried out to enable DBKL to issue the units to those who are more in need of a PA or PPR house,” the statement said.

According to the statement, action was taken against 32 units during an operation at the Rajang Village Public Housing on Aug 6 after notices were issued on July 5

This is a follow-up from issuance of 134 termination lease agreement notices to residents who have yet to hand over their units since June 15, 2017.

All 134 residents who received the notices were among the 350 residents of the Setapak Jaya longhouses who had been transferred on transit for eight years by the developer to Rejang Village Public Housing in 2008.

They were given the option to purchase a unit from a 20-storey low-cost housing project which would be built by the developer in 2011.

Besides, house sales agreements were also signed in 2013 and buyers had received keys to their new homes from developers starting Oct 2016. — Bernama