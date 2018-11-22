Putrajaya to increase paddy subsidy, Guan Eng says

A farmer harvests paddy in Sekinchan, June 11, 2016. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The government will increase the Padi Price Subsidy Scheme (SSHP) rate to RM360 per metric tonne of paddy production to help padi farmers.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said it was an increase of RM60 from the SSHP in 2016 of RM300 per metric tonne.

He said the government would also increase the Rubber Production Incentive (IPG) by 30 sen per kilogramme.

“For rubber, it will be RM2.50 from the previous RM2.20,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Some MPs including Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) when debating the 2019 Budget previously suggested Lim to pay attention to the lot of fishermen, farmers, and smallholders in the 2019 Budget.

The first budget for the Pakatan Harapan government was approved by the House of Representatives at the policy level, yesterday. — Bernama