Mentri besar leads Johor Sultan’s birthday honours list

JOHOR BARU, Nov 22 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian heads a list of 62 people conferred Johor state awards and medals today in conjunction with the 60th birthday of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Osman receives the Darjah Mahkota Johor Yang Amat Mulia Pangkat Pertama Dato’ Sri Paduka Mahkota Johor (SPMJ) which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

Another recipient of the SPMJ award is Johor State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani.

Five people receive the Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Kedua Dato’ Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (DMIJ) which also carries the title ‘Datuk’.

They are Johor Bahru City Council mayor Amran A. Rahman; Johor Land and Mines director Mohd Halim Hasbullah; Iskandar Puteri City Council mayor Adib Azhari Daud; deputy state secretary (development) Ramlee A. Rahman and Sultan of Johor’s ADC SAC Sugumaran Raman.

Twenty-six people receive the Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Ketiga Setia Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (SIJ). They include Johor Public Works Department director Ir Mohamed Salleh Abu Bakar; Johor Biotechnology and Biodiversity Corporation (JBiotech) chief executive officer Ahmad Ma’in; Johor Bahru district officer Mohammed Ridha Abd Kadir and Batu Pahat district officer Zulkiflee Abbas.

A total of 29 people receives the Pingat Sultan Ibrahim Johor Pangkat Kedua (PSI II). They include Johor State Secretariat Monitoring and People’s Well-being Division under-secretary Abdul Jalill (rpt) Jalill Othman; Johor State Secretariat Local Government Division under secretary Muzaldin Mohamed; Iskandar Puteri City Council secretary Mohd Rafi Abdullah; Pontian land administrator Norliyati Md Nor; Johor deputy financial officer Nor Azleena Abdul Rahman; Johor Economic Planning Division under-secretary Ahmad Nazir Mohd Nasir.

Johor Water Regulatory Body (Bakaj) director Mohd Riduan Md Ali; Johor Tourism director Abdul Malik Ismail; Johor State Secretariat Management Division under secretary Zihan Ismail and Johor Islamic Religious Council principal assistant director (management services) Khasanah Sufa’at @ Supaat.

The investiture ceremony was held at the Istana Besar. — Bernama