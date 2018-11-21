Abu Dhabi’s IPIC files lawsuit against Goldman Sachs, others over 1MDB case

Men walk past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2015. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, Nov 21 — Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) said in a statement today it had filed a lawsuit against US investment bank Goldman Sachs and others to recover losses incurred due to the Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

IPIC said in the statement it filed a civil legal action in New York against the parties, including Goldman, alleging they “played a central role in a long-running effort to corrupt former executives of IPIC and its subsidiary Aabar Investments, and mislead IPIC and Aabar.” — Reuters