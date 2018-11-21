Over 60pc of all road fatalities are motorcyclists, pillion riders, PDRM data reveals

Motorcyclists are seen using the main carriageway of the Federal Highway near Batu Tiga in Shah Alam February 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Motorcyclists and pillion riders continue to record a high death rate in Malaysia making up more than 60 per cent of the fatalities on the road each year, according to statistics from the Royal Malaysian Police.

Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Road Safety Department (JKJR) director Azharul Izwan Puaadi said from most accidents everywhere including the capital, motorcyclists recorded a high number of accidents followed by cars and pedestrians.

“Based on the findings of the study, road accidents are caused by human attitude, condition of the road where roads are not properly maintained or unsuitable road plans,” he said.

He was met by Bernama after visiting the Orthopaedic Ward, University of Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) here today, in conjunction with the Federal Territory Level, Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Without giving figures on accident and death involving motorcycle, Azharul Izwan said 53,965 accident cases with 182 deaths were recorded in the capital until September this year.

The programme, which was held worldwide on the third Sunday of November each year since 2005 to commemorate road accident victims around the world, was themed ‘Roads Have Stories’ this year and focused on the visit to PPUM to visit road accident victims as well as promoting road safety awareness.

“In addition to this programme every year, we have weekly programmes to go down to the field to approach the communities including schools, Public Higher Education Institutes, government and private agencies,” he said. — Bernama