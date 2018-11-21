Nicol knocked out of Hong Kong Open

Nicol suffered a shock defeat in the second round of the tournament today.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Malaysia’s challenge in women’s division of the 2018 Hong Kong Open Squash Championships finally ended after the only player left standing, Datuk Nicol David, suffered a shock defeat in the second round of the tournament today.

Nicol, the 11th seed, took a 2-1 lead in the first three sets before losing 10-12, 11-0, 11-8, 7-11 and 6-11 to unheralded Millie Tomlinson of England in the match which lasted about 49 minutes at Hong Kong Squash Centre, according to the tournament’s website.

Millie, however, is set to face another tough test against world number four, Camille Serme of France in the third round, tomorrow after the fourth seeded player whitewashed Australia’s veteran, Rachael Grinham;winning 11-4, 11-6, 11-0 in another second round match.

Former world junior champion, Ng Eain Yow who is the only Malaysian player left standing in men’s division will take on seventh seed, Mohamed Abouelghar of Egypt in the third round, tomorrow. — Bernama