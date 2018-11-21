Groundbreaking surgeon to officiate in Real Madrid game

Spanish linier and surgeon, Cesar Noval Font, referees the Spanish league football match Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla FC in Madrid September 23, 2017. — AFP pic

MADRID, Nov 21 — Groundbreaking Spanish surgeon Cesar Noval will set aside the scalpel on Saturday and pick up an assistant referee’s flag to run the line as Eibar host Real Madrid in La Liga

Noval made headlines across Spain today for carrying out an entire female-male sex change in a single marathon operation for a 29-year-old called “Rafa.”

“This is a pioneering operation in the Valencia region aimed at shaping an entire trans man in a single operation,” Noval told a press conference yesterday, two months after the surgery.

Over 17 hours in Valencia, Noval operated on Rafa’s face and chest and carried out phalloplasty (building a functioning penis).

According to the Spanish press, the process of “sexual reassignment” usually takes between two and 10 years in Spain.

“The result is a great success,” Noval said.

As a sideline, Noval is on referee Juan Martinez Munuera’s officiating team in La Liga.

“I love it and I’m passionate about it,” Noval said.

Noval’s top-level officiating began in a Copa del Rey match between Teruel and Real Union in 2010.

In 2016, he ran the line for the first time in La Liga as Gareth Bale scored twice in a 3-0 win for Real Madrid at Real Sociedad.

He has also been on duty for Europa League and Champions League qualifiers.

This season’s highlight was a goalless draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Madrid derby.

“I had the opportunity to be an assistant in Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid and that is a privilege and a unique experience.” — AFP