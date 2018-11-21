US stocks bounce back after two-day rout

Wall Street stocks sold off aggressively on both Monday and Tuesday, with analysts blaming worries about the US-China trade war and higher Federal Reserve interest rates. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 21 ― Wall Street stocks bounced early today, recovering a fraction of the losses after routs the last two sessions.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6 per cent to 24,602.48.

The broad-based S&P 500 also advanced 0.6 per cent to 2,658.46, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index won 1.0 per cent to 6,980.63.

Wall Street stocks sold off aggressively on both Monday and Tuesday, with analysts blaming worries about the US-China trade war and higher Federal Reserve interest rates.

Some analysts also said the swing lower was exacerbated by light trading volumes in a holiday-shortened week. Wall Street will close for Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday and will hold a half session the following day, the unofficial kickoff of the holiday shopping season known as “Black Friday.”

Among data releases today, orders for US durable goods fell an unexpectedly big 4.4 per cent to US$248.5 billion, according to government data.

Analyst Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics warned that the drop was related to US President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war against China.

Trade was also a feature in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s reduced forecast for 2019 global growth, now at 3.5 per cent, down from the prior 3.7 per cent.

OECD chief Angel Gurria highlighted problems caused by trade conflicts and political uncertainty ― an apparent reference to Trump’s stand-off with China which has roiled the markets.

“We urge policy-makers to help restore confidence in the international rules-based trading system,” Gurria said in a statement. ― AFP