Fifa suspends Malaysian official over MACC probe

Datuk Sundra Rajoo speaks during the KLRCA International Investment Arbitration Conference in Kuala Lumpur March 10, 2016. — Picture by Muzakkir Sazali

ZURICH, Nov 21 — A member of Fifa’s ethics committee has been suspended after being placed under investigation by an anti-corruption unit in his native Malaysia, the global football body said today.

Fifa said in a statement that the investigation had been launched by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against Datuk Sundra Rajoo.

It said that “Mr Rajoo will not be involved in any further activities” while the investigation was being carried out.

It did not give further details of the investigation or the accusations against Rajoo, who could not be immediately reached for comment.

Fifa’s ethics committee was set up in 2012 and banned dozens of officials following a corruption scandal in 2015, which also included around 40 football officials being indicted in the United States.

Rajoo is a member of the committee’s adjudicatory chamber. — Reuters