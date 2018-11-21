Dr Mahathir sends off Imran Khan at KLIA

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad bids farewell to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at KLIA’s Bunga Raya Complex in Sepang November 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 21 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad personally bid farewell to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the airport as the guest wrapped up his two-day official visit to Malaysia.

Dr Mahathir and Imran Khan shook hands before the Pakistan premier boarded a special aircraft at Bunga Raya Complex of KLIA. The aircraft took off at 9pm.

Also at the airport were Deputy Foreign Minister Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Md Farid Md Rafik, who is the minister-in-attendance.

Imran Khan came for his maiden visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Dr Mahathir since assuming office in August.

Dr Mahathir and Imran Khan held fruitful and in-depth discussions, which took place in a warm and cordial atmosphere in Putrajaya, with the discussions covering a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Imran Khan had also extended an invitation to Dr Mahathir to visit the republic in March next year for Pakistan Day. — Bernama