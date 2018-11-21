Police probe into fatal Bukit Kukus landslide completed

A general view of the construction site where the landslide occurred at Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong October 25, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 21 — The police investigation into the landslide in Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong, near here, on October 19 which took the lives of nine foreign workers, has been completed.

Penang police chief, Datuk Seri A. Thaiveegan said the investigation papers had been sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office today for further action.

“The police investigation into the landslide has been fully completed except if there’s a new directive and we wait for it.

“I cannot reveal the police investigation into this case, but let the Public Prosecutor’s Office study the investigation papers... give them space,” he said when contacted, here.

Thaiveegan said over 70 individuals comprising victims who survived the incident, victims’ family members, the contractor and sub-contractors, and from various government agencies involved in the project had their statements recorded.

Four other foreign workers were injured and another reported missing in the landslide at the construction site of the paired road in Bukit Kukus which occurred at 1.56pm on that fateful day. — Bernama