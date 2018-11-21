Facebook launches time-management tool for mobile app

Now everyone can see how much time they spend on Facebook's mobile app. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 21 ― Facebook has launched a new tool allowing users to monitor how much time they spend on the social network’s mobile application. Users can also receive alerts when they go over a pre-defined time limit.

It is now possible to see how much time you have spent on the Facebook mobile app in the last seven days. The data can be found in the “Your Time on Facebook” section of the application’s menu, under “Settings & Privacy.” Users can set a daily reminder to alert them when a pre-defined time limit has been reached. For example, if you don’t want to spend more than 30 minutes per day on Facebook, a notification will be sent to alert you each time you exceed this daily limit. However, the limit can be changed at any time.

Facebook also offers a shortcut to various newsfeed preferences, allowing users to tailor their experience with options such as prioritizing posts from certain friends or unfollowing people to hide their posts without unfriending them.

Note that the same kind of service is being progressively rolled out to Instagram. ― AFP-Relaxnews