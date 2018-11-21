GSC launches GSC Helpline to combat piracy, illegal recording

Koh Mei Lee, Zizan Razak, Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, Hasnul Rahmat and Shaheizy Sam at the launch of GSC Helpline at GSC Pavilion KL. —Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) today launched its GSC Helpline—which is the cinema chain’s initiative to help improve the enforcement of the Malaysian Anti-Piracy Act by providing customers an easier point of contact with its staff.

The event at GSC Pavilion KL was attended by GSC chief executive officer Koh Mei Lee, Astro head of nusantara Raja Jastina Raja Arshad along with the cast of the upcoming Polis Evo 2 film—Shaheizy Sam, Zizan Razak and Hasnul Rahmat.

'Polis Evo 2' cast members Shaheizy Sam (left), Hasnul Rahmat and Zizan Razak (right) at the launch of GSC Helpline at GSC Pavilion KL -- Picture by Hari Anggara

With the helpline, customers can reach out to the staff to report any issues they might face in the cinema—including unruly patrons, illegal recording and piracy.

Koh said the helpline had actually been in operation since last year, rolled out to various selected locations

“We strive to provide our customers enriching cinematic experience. This can be ruined by illegal recording and piracy.

“When one person records and share clips of the film on the social media, it could spoil the experience of other viewers.

Koh Mei Lee says GSC started operating the helpline last year. — Picture by Hari Anggara

“Ever since we started, there have been complaints lodged but none of them were of piracy. They were mainly because of unruly viewers,” Koh told Malay Mail.

Additionally, customers may also use the helpline to report any technical issues they may face in the hall.

To support the launch, a special Polis Evo 2 public service announcement will be rolled out in GSC cinemas nationwide.

Polis Evo 2 cast member Shaheizy said he hadn’t seen anyone recording at the cinemas but has encountered the occasional badly-behaved patron.

“Piracy is a serious crime. I hope in the future the perpetrators who are caught can be issued legal letters on the spot,” he said.

Polis Evo 2 will be shown in cinemas tomorrow.