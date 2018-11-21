Man electrocuted in KK while hanging up banner

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 21 — Azhar Alih, 22, died of electrocution after he fell from a ladder onto an electric wire while trying to put up a banner in Jalan Sepanggar.

According to a statement from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations centre the deceased’s two friends who were on the ladder positioned in front of a building were also electrocuted in the 2.30pm incident.

“When we got there, we found two people unconscious and one still conscious,” the statement said.

The victims were transported to Hospital Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Hospital Likas, but Azhar died while receiving treatment. — Bernama