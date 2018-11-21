Tajuddin accuses Saifuddin of ‘selling out his own people’ for ICERD

Saifuddin had insisted that ICERD could be ratified with reservations. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah was blasted in Dewan Rakyat today over the government’s plan to ratify the United Nation’s International Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

As Saifuddin delivered his winding up speech, Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (BN) interjected and labelled Saifuddin a “liberal” and accused him of “selling out his own people” ― setting off a shouting match in the Lower House.

“You are a liberal, you sold your own people! Ask the Malays out there!” the Umno veteran said, angering Pakatan Harapan (PH) backbenchers who immediately demanded him to retract his statement.

Lanang MP Alice Lau (PH) cited the Parliament’s Standing Orders and urged Deputy Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon to make a ruling on the matter and order Tajuddin to retract his statement.

She pointed out that Tajuddin had made a malicious statement against the minister.

However, Tajuddin said that he meant Saifuddin had “sold his own people politically” and ignored Rashid’s first request for him to retract the statement.

The deputy speaker did not press the recalcitrant lawmaker for a retraction and asked that Saifuddin continue much to the chagrin of the government backbenchers.

Turning his guns on Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin (PH), Tajuddin asked whether or not he had the best interests of the Bumiputeras, especially those from Sabah and Sarawak, at heart.

Mongin replied that he has the interests of all the “sons and daughters of Malaysia” at heart, while pointing out that the Bumiputera’s special status only realistically applies to the Malay elites.

“You need money to invest in ASB before you can enjoy the dividends. So only the elites, like his honourable Pasir Salak who earns in the thousands can enjoy ASB benefits,” said Mongin, referring to an investment fund for the bumiputra.

Saifuddin had continuously defended his stance saying that ICERD could be ratified with reservations.

However, Lenggong MP Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah pointed out that even Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said Malaysia will not ratify the convention while his incoming successor Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has said it should be postponed.

Saifuddin ended his wind up speech, saying that the Cabinet will take into account everything that was raised.

Saifuddin had remained silent as the chaos ensued around him.