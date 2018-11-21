Malaysia and Thailand reaffirm commitment to enhance defence cooperation

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu calls on Thai Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, in Bangkok November 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and the Defence Minister of Thailand Gen Prawit Wongsuwon reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance the defence cooperation between both countries particularly in strengthening security along the shared border.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement said, both sides also underscored their shared challenges which required continued cooperation, including joint efforts against terrorism.

“Malaysia and Thailand share a strong bilateral relationship and the visit by Mohamad has provided the opportunity for both countries to further deepen their strategic partnership," it said.

Following the meeting with his counterpart, Mohamad also called on Thai Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

“Prime Minister Prayut and Mohamad had a very productive discussion, where they touched on a broad spectrum of issues of strategic importance to both countries,” the statement said today.

Furthermore, Mohamad also extended Malaysia’s fullest support to Thailand on taking the chairmanship of Asean next year.

As part of his two-day official visit to Thailand which began yesterday, Mohamad also spent time visiting Thailand’s Counter Terrorist Operations Centre at the Royal Thai Armed Forces headquarters.

Mohamad also had the opportunity to visit Chaiseri Metal & Rubber Co Ltd, one of the major military product suppliers for the Royal Thai Armed Forces, it said. — Bernama