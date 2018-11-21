AirAsia X’s Q3 net loss widens to RM197m

A man walks past the logo of AirAsia at Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok June 14, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — AirAsia X Bhd’s net loss widened to RM197.47 million in the third-quarter ended September 30, 2018 from a net loss of RM43.30 million in same period a year ago due higher fuel prices.

Revenue also dropped 4.2 per cent to RM1.08 billion versus RM1.12 billion due to lower fares, the budget airline said.

The airline’s basic loss per share stood at 4.80 sen from 1.00 sen.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, AirAsia X, AirAsia’s long-haul affiliate, said the company recognised the challenges posed by the recent rise in fuel prices, and efforts were being made to mitigate this by boosting ancillary revenue and capacity.

“A new fare structure has been implemented and the company is actively driving up ancillary revenue, which will ultimately improve yields, while the management remains focused on monitoring operating expenses to achieve better cost efficiencies to offset uncertainty in fuel prices,” it said.

The company expects operational cost ex-fuel to be lower in the coming quarters as it starts to see the results of its cost saving initiatives, mainly driven by lower aircraft lease rates, cheaper ground handling at foreign stations and from unlocking operational network synergies with short-haul affiliates.

In order to better serve the growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region, AirAsia X Malaysia plans to increase its fleet size by two aircraft through operating leases in 2018.

One of the two leased aircraft was delivered in October 2018. AirAsia X Thailand expects two additional aircraft by year-end.

The company is also actively monitoring the progress of all associate and joint-venture airlines to ensure better performance. It expects AirAsia X Thailand to remain profitable for the rest of the year.

“We foresee the operational environment to remain challenging in Indonesia and will cease schedule service flights in January 2019. AirAsia X Indonesia will then operate non-schedule service flights moving forward,” it added. — Bernama