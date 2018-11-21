After Pahang rejects ICERD, DAP rep says Pakatan abstained from motion

Umno and PAS members, and NGOs, attend an ICERD protest in Kampung Gajah, Perak November 17, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Pahang assemblymen abstained from passing the state assembly’s motion rejecting the ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) today.

Ketari assemblyman Young Syefura Othman said all of the nine PH assemblymen had chosen not to vote in the motion, explaining that the issue has been manipulated by Umno and PAS to instigate racial disharmony.

“The Pahang PH assemblymen abstained from the motion over the ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) approved in the Pahang state assembly today.

“This is because the issue has been manipulated by Umno and PAS leaders to trigger tensions between races and religions. We do not want to get caught up in their political game,” she clarified on her Twitter account.

During the state assembly today, the motion was tabled by Umno assemblyman Datuk Seri Shahaniza Shamsuddin, who is also the exco for culture, unity, social welfare, women and family development.

It was then debated by five assemblymen, two each from Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS along with one from Pakatan Harapan (PH)

There are 25 BN reps in the assembly, followed by nine from PH (seven DAP and two PKR), and eight from PAS.

During the debate, DAP Triang Assemblyman Leong Yu Man, said the ICERD issue was not under the jurisdiction of the state government and asked the matter to be decided by the federal government.

Syefura agreed with Leong, and clarified that they have left the matter to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to decide.