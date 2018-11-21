Kamarul Zaman apologises to Mujahid, suit settled

Kamarul Zaman, who read out his apology to Mujahid before Justice Datuk Nik Hasmat Nik Mohamad, said he regretted publishing the article. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The defamation suit filed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa against former Universiti Utara Malaysia’s (UUM) Malaysian Institute of Political Studies director Kamarul Zaman Yusoff was resolved amicably in the High Court here today.

This came after Kamarul Zaman, as the defendant, apologised and expressed regret over the article titled “Dr Mujahid antara kuda tunggangan terbaik DAP” (Dr Mujahid is among DAP’s best lackeys) uploaded on his Facebook account on May 25, 2017.

Kamarul Zaman, who read out his apology before Justice Datuk Nik Hasmat Nik Mohamad, said he regretted publishing the article.

“I humbly and sincerely, under no duress, apologise to the Mujahid over the publication of the article, and I hereby withdraw the article and promise not to reproduce the article or any other statement of similar nature,” said Kamarul Zaman, represented by lawyer Ahmad Kamal Abu Bakar.

Meanwhile, counsel Mohd Fitri Asmuni, representing Mujahid, told the court that following the agreement reached, the two parties agreed to withdraw the principal suit and counterclaim without any ruling on the costs.

Mohd Fitri said the statement read by Kamarul Zaman will be published on his personal Facebook account immediately, and that it was the final settlement.

Judge Nik Hasmat, who recorded the agreement, said both sides showed maturity and sincerity in settling the suit.

“Both parties standing before me are very matured and knowledgeable personalities, one is a minister and another an academic. The defendant is sincere in his apology and has expressed his regret while the plaintiff has decided to move on with his life,” she said.

In a suit filed on July 13, 2017, Mujahid claimed that Kamarul Zaman, through his Facebook page on May 25 last year, had accused him of being a DAP lackey, and that the statement had affected his image, reputation, position as a Muslim, member of Parliament, as well as a leader.

He sought damages of RM5 million, including excessive or exemplary damages for libel.

Mujahid, when met by the media after the proceedings said he had received justice after the defendant filed an apology and expressed regret over the publication of the article.

“We also request that what was read in the court is published on the defendant’s Facebook page immediately,” said the Parit Buntar MP. — Bernama