PM: Two-year grace period for GLCs to form integrity, governance unit

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) chairs the Anti-Corruption Special Cabinet Committee meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya November 21, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 21 — Government-linked companies (GLCs) are given a two-year grace period to set up an Integrity and Governance Unit (IGU), starting from the date that the order was given on October 5, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the unit should be placed under the board members of the companies, while the implementation and reporting of core functions will be regulated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“In line with the government’s aim to have Malaysia as a corruption-free country, the government has taken the step to strengthen governance and integrity in GLCs by forming the IGU,” he told a press conference after chairing the Anti-Corruption Special Cabinet Committee meeting today.

MORE TO COME