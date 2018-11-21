Johor Sultan presents offer letters to new RIBJ house owners

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar presents an offer letter for Rumah Impian Bangsa Johor to Farah Nabiha Mohd Fuad in Johor Baru November 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Nov 21 — Thirty-two applicants of the Rumah Impian Bangsa Johor (RIBJ) of Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) expressed their gratitude for being the first recipients to get offer letters to own homes in its housing projects.

What was even more heartening was that they received their letters from the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Johor Corporation president and chief executive officer Datuk Kamaruzzaman Abu Kassim said 71 applicants were offered the houses.

“However, at the ceremony today, only 32 people received the offer letters while the rest would get theirs later,” he said at the event.

Johor Corporation (JCorp), through a company in its group, Johor Land Bhd (JLand), has been entrusted to build the houses in two development areas, namely Bandar Dato ‘Onn and Bandar Baru Majidee.

The RIBJ in Bandar Dato Onn, involving the construction of 488 units which began in July, is expected to be fully completed in 2020, while the one in Bandar Baru Majidee would see the construction of 320 units of three-bedroom apartments, which are expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The project in Bandar Dato Onn would have 29 units of Type A double-storey houses, 156 Type B double-storey semi-detached houses and 100 double-storey Cluster Type C houses. It would have another 203 Type D double-storey terrace houses.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Yazid Sumisuan, 35, who received his offer letter, said he was lucky and happy to be selected from among 350,000 registered applicants.

Another recipient, Ahmad Aizam Ahmad Khairi, thanked the Sultan of Johor and YSIJ for enabling him to own a home.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God), I’m grateful to have this house, with the current economic situation I feel very fortunate,” said the 36-year-old.

Also present at the event were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian; state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and chairman of the State Housing and Rural Development Committee Dzulkefly Ahmad. — Bernama