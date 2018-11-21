We have thousands of corruption cases under Najib’s govt, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya November 21, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 21 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said there are thousands of graft cases from Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration and the major ones mainly involved Umno leaders.

The prime minister said other Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders have not been hauled to court yet because many of those involved in the big cases were mainly from the Malay nationalist party.

Denying that the government was singling out Umno leaders, Dr Mahathir said the authorities have to prioritise cases due to their sheer volume.

“We have thousands of cases which were brought under Datuk Seri Najib’s administration. We cannot settle all in one day.

“We focus on the big cases for now, which mostly involve those from Umno, not because they are from Umno,” he told a press conference after chairing the Anti-Corruption Special Cabinet Committee meeting.

