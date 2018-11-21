Putrajaya defers separating AG, public prosecutor’s powers

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya November 21, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 21 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s plan to separate the function of the public prosecutor from the attorney general (AG) post has been put on hold, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He said the plan was shelved as it involves amending the Federal Constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

“Thorough study was made on the suggestion to separate the function of the public prosecutor and the attorney general.

“This involves the Constitution and we do not have enough, two-thirds [majority], in Dewan Rakyat to ensure this amendment will be passed,” he told a press conference after chairing the Anti-Corruption Special Cabinet Committee meeting here.

MORE TO COME