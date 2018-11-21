Sunway Q3 net profit up to RM145.3m

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― Sunway Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter (Q3) ended Sept 30, 2018, rose marginally to RM145.31 million from RM145.01 million recorded in the same quarter last year.

Revenue increased 12.6 per cent to RM1.44 billion from RM1.28 billion chalked up previously, due to higher contributions from most business segments, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Chief Financial Officer Chong Chang Choong said the group’s satisfactory performance demonstrated the resilience of its businesses.

“With a recovery in consumer and business confidence expected, going forward, we are confident of delivering a satisfactory performance for the last quarter of this year,” he said.

The group’s property development segment has exceeded its sales target of RM1.3 billion set for this year, recording total sales of RM1.6 billion as of the current quarter on the back of the successful launches in the second half of 2018

Managing Director, Property Development Division, Sarena Cheah, said: “We are now revising our sales target for financial year 2018 to RM1.7 billion.”

Property unbilled sales stood at RM2.1 billion, as at 30 Sept 2018, providing earnings visibility for the group.

Meanwhile, the financial performance of the property investment segment in the current quarter was better mainly due to higher progress billings from local construction projects.

The construction outstanding order book stood at RM5.2 billion, as at 30 Sept 2018. ― Bernama