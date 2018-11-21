36,000 tickets sold so far for Malaysia-Myanmar showdown

Cambodia’s defender Soeuy Visal fights for the ball with Malaysia’s defender Syahmi Safari during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 in Phnom Penh November 8, 2018. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — A total of 36,000 tickets have been sold as at last night for this Saturday’s final Group A match of the AFF Suzuki Cup between Malaysia and Myanmar at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) posted on its Facebook page that Harimau Malaya fans could still get their tickets from the special counters at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya from 10am to 5pm today and tomorrow.

Tickets are priced at RM30 (grandstand), RM20 (free seating) and RM5 for children.

FAM also said that ticket counters would be opened at the National Stadium on Friday from 10am to 5pm and on match day from 10am until tickets are sold out.

Fans can also get the free-seating tickets online at www.tickethotline.com.my.

Malaysia need a win over Myanmar to qualify for the semi-finals of the biennial football championship.

Malaysia are in third spot behind Myanmar and Vietnam in Group A with six points from two wins and one loss. — Bernama