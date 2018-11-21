Ringgit ends lower on selling sentiment

The local unit was mostly higher against other major currencies, except with Singapore dollar, which fell to 3.0519/0545 from 3.0509/0563. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today on mild selling in the local note, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1930/1960 versus the greenback compared with 4.1870/1920 at Monday's close.

The market was closed on Tuesday for the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday celebration.

“The slightly lower trading was due to the quiet market sentiment, which dragged down the ringgit. However, with the current higher oil price, we hope it could push up the local note,” the dealer said.

The local unit was mostly higher against other major currencies, except with Singapore dollar, which fell to 3.0519/0545 from 3.0509/0563.

The ringgit rose against the Japanese yen to 3.7119/7149 from 3.7158/7213 and improved versus the British pound to 5.3582/3637 from 5.3887/3959 and appreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.7729/7784 from 4.7845/7910. ― Bernama