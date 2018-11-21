Media Prima records RM30m net loss in Q3

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― Media Prima Bhd recorded a smaller net loss of RM30.84 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2018 against a net loss of RM105.17 million recorded in the same period last year.

Revenue eased to RM271.8 million from RM288.51 million, previously.

Group Chairman Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad said Media Prima’s initiatives and accomplishments to date reaffirmed that the company was on the right path to achieve its transformation mission in the face of significant challenges affecting the media industry, worldwide,

“We continued to grow our digital footprint since becoming the third largest digital media company in Malaysia, while our home shopping segment is expected to surpass its revenue target before the year-end.

“While there is much work to do and further challenges ahead, we will remain focused on accelerating our transformation plan and delivering returns to our shareholders,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Group Managing Director Datuk Kamal Khalid said Media Prima’s financial results showed that digital and commerce were the new growth areas for the company, moving forward.

“We will continue to make prudent investments in our digital and commerce businesses while re-evaluate our business models accordingly to adapt to the current industry landscape,” he said.

Kamal added that the transformation of its traditional radio segment to provide a more holistic solution to advertisers, via Ripple, and the repositioning of '’tonton'’ as an ad-supported video streaming service were testaments to the company’s commitment.

For the nine-month period, Media Prima’s net loss dwindled to RM22.14 million from RM284.92 million in the same period last year while revenue rose to RM894.83 million from RM889.48 million. ― Bernama