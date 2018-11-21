Samsung S10 variant reported to have six cameras and support 5G

Samsung is set to introduce a huge smartphone lineup in February to celebrate its 10th anniversary. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 21 ― To celebrate the 10th anniversary of its premium smartphone lineup, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 is expected to come in four flavours, sport six cameras, and support the next standard of mobile communication according to the Wall Street Journal.

We all know the Galaxy S10 is on the way, but Samsung is being prudent in regard to the spec revelation ― we’ve had to keep our eyes peeled looking for information. Earlier this month, sources from Yonhap News Agency outlined that the first version of the flagship device will be unveiled in February followed by a second version of the device in March. The newest information comes from the Wall Street Journal, who received their insight from “people familiar with the matter.”

Nevertheless, these predictions align perfectly with what was teased at the Samsung Developer Conference earlier this month: an image of four shadowed smartphones in a lineup, captioned Infinity-U, Infinity-V, Infinity O, and New Infinity. If these darkened outlines are indeed those of the S10 collection, it’s clear that Samsung is jumping into the notch trend with both feet for the very first time.

The WSJ states that the displays will range in size from 5.8-inches (the same size as the iPhone X’s display, Apple’s own 10th anniversary device) to 6.4-inches (just 0.2-inches bigger that the Galaxy S9+).

Additionally, these sources claim that the fourth variant, code-named “Beyond X” and titled the Galaxy S, will be 5G-enabled, making it one of the first devices to fully subscribe to the new mobile internet standard, a feature iPhones aren’t expected to have until 2020. This model is expected to be 6.7-inches and don six cameras which is more than any currently on the market.

Samsung is planning a launch event for the Galaxy S in the middle of February 2019, according to the WSJ sources, though almost nothing appears to be final. ― AFP-Relaxnews