Dolce & Gabbana Shanghai show cancelled over racist Chinese chopsticks ad

PETALING JAYA, Nov 21 — A high-profile Dolce & Gabbana fashion show scheduled to take place in Shanghai later this evening has been cancelled by the Chinese Cultural Affairs Bureau.
The news was first shared by fashion gossip site Diet Prada and was later reported by fashion-industry trade journal WWD.
You saw it here first! What an interesting few hours spent wreaking havoc on @dolcegabbana ’s ill-fated #DGTheGreatShow while sitting on our couch juuling and eating gelato (not with chopsticks) lol. Thank you to @michaelatranova @helenatranova @anthxnyxo for sharing their DMs and to all the Chinese Dieters who furiously updated us with translations by the minute. For anyone that believes their account was actually hacked, see slide #2 of Stefano reposting the same DM on his stories before shit hit the fan. Oh the irony of him loving to cry “fake news” and promptly dishing it out himself via his and the brand IG account. Check our story highlight “#DGTheShitShow” for the full recap. • #DGTheGreatShow #DGlovesChina #runway #fashionshow #cancelled #racism #dolceandgabbana #altamoda #rtw #dgmillennials #stefanogabbana #shanghai #chinese #china #wtf #dumb #lame #asianmodel #asian #dietprada
The cancellation was in response to the backlash over a marketing campaign by the Italian fashion house to woo consumers in China that was deemed racist for lampooning Chinese culture.
In the now-infamous DG Loves China advertisement, a Chinese model is seen attempting to eat an oversized cannoli, a type of cream-filled Italian pastry, using a pair of chopsticks while failing miserably.
欢迎开启Dolce & Gabbana “起筷吃饭” 第2弹。 今天让我们一起品尝西西里传统奶酪卷！觉得自己身在意大利？ 不，你正在中国！ Bravissimo! Welcome to Episode 2 with Dolce&Gabbana’s “Eating with Chopsticks”. Today, we will be eating the traditional Sicilian cannolo, it feels like Italy but you are in China! GREAT! Bravissimo! #DGLovesChina #DGTheGreatShow
According to fashion business website Business of Fashion, the video was removed from Weibo in less than 24 hours but has been circulating on Instagram and the popular Chinese social networking site.
Making matters worse, derogatory responses from the brand’s co-founder Stefano Gabbana during an exchange with Instagram user @michaelatranova soon made its way on the internet.
As @dolcegabbana prepares to mount their next runway show in Shanghai this coming evening (7:30PM) and the rest of Instagram fawns over what’s sure to be an overly lavish “love letter” to China, we’ll be wondering if we’ll see chopsticks as hair ornaments, take-out boxes as purses, or even kimonos misappropriated as Chinese costume. Time will tell. For now, we’ll let y’all simmer on this DM between Stefano and Dieter @michaelatranova (chronology is reversed in slides). Word has it that they’re still in the process of model casting (over 200 Asian girls scheduled)...wouldn’t let them walk the show if we were their agents lol. Also, curious what the Chinese government will think of their country being called shit basically...especially considering how strict they are on who to allow to enter the country on work visas based on a thorough social media background checks. • #DGTheGreatShow #DGlovesChina #runway #fashionshow #cancelled #racism #dolceandgabbana #altamoda #rtw #dgmillennials #stefanogabbana #shanghai #chinese #china #wtf #dumb #lame #asianmodel #asian #dietprada
The brand has since issued a statement stating its Instagram account was hacked and that they “have nothing but respect for China and the people of China.”
Our Instagram account has been hacked. So has the account of Stefano Gabbana. Our legal office is urgently investigating. We are very sorry for any distress caused by these unauthorized posts, comments and direct messages. We have nothing but respect for China and the people of China. Dolce & Gabbana 的官方Intragram 账号和 Stefano Gabbana 的 Instagram 账号被盗，我们已经立即通过法律途径解决。我们为这些不实言论给中国和中国人民造成的影响和伤害道歉。我们对中国和中国文化始终一贯的热爱与尊重。
No stranger to controversy, the Italian luxury label came under fire in June for calling singer Selena Gomez “ugly” and that she “looks like a Pomeranian dog”.
A month later Gabbana called members of the Kardashian-Jenner family “the most cheap (sic) people in the world” in the comments section of Instagram.
In 2015, the duo outraged many after Dolce labelled children conceived through in vitro fertilisation as “synthetic babies” in an interview with an Italian magazine.