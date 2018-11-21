Dolce & Gabbana Shanghai show cancelled over racist Chinese chopsticks ad

Dolce & Gabbana’s ‘Eating with Chopsticks’ video got on the wrong side of Chinese social media users. — Picture via Instagram/DolceGabbana

PETALING JAYA, Nov 21 — A high-profile Dolce & Gabbana fashion show scheduled to take place in Shanghai later this evening has been cancelled by the Chinese Cultural Affairs Bureau.

The news was first shared by fashion gossip site Diet Prada and was later reported by fashion-industry trade journal WWD.

The cancellation was in response to the backlash over a marketing campaign by the Italian fashion house to woo consumers in China that was deemed racist for lampooning Chinese culture.

In the now-infamous DG Loves China advertisement, a Chinese model is seen attempting to eat an oversized cannoli, a type of cream-filled Italian pastry, using a pair of chopsticks while failing miserably.

According to fashion business website Business of Fashion, the video was removed from Weibo in less than 24 hours but has been circulating on Instagram and the popular Chinese social networking site.

Making matters worse, derogatory responses from the brand’s co-founder Stefano Gabbana during an exchange with Instagram user @michaelatranova soon made its way on the internet.

The brand has since issued a statement stating its Instagram account was hacked and that they “have nothing but respect for China and the people of China.”

No stranger to controversy, the Italian luxury label came under fire in June for calling singer Selena Gomez “ugly” and that she “looks like a Pomeranian dog”.

A month later Gabbana called members of the Kardashian-Jenner family “the most cheap (sic) people in the world” in the comments section of Instagram.

In 2015, the duo outraged many after Dolce labelled children conceived through in vitro fertilisation as “synthetic babies” in an interview with an Italian magazine.