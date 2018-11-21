Malay Mail

Dolce & Gabbana Shanghai show cancelled over racist Chinese chopsticks ad

Published 2 hours ago on 21 November 2018

By Melanie Chalil

Dolce &amp; Gabbana’s ‘Eating with Chopsticks’ video got on the wrong side of Chinese social media users. — Picture via Instagram/DolceGabbana
PETALING JAYA, Nov 21 — A high-profile Dolce & Gabbana fashion show scheduled to take place in Shanghai later this evening has been cancelled by the Chinese Cultural Affairs Bureau.

You saw it here first! What an interesting few hours spent wreaking havoc on @dolcegabbana ’s ill-fated #DGTheGreatShow while sitting on our couch juuling and eating gelato (not with chopsticks) lol. Thank you to @michaelatranova @helenatranova @anthxnyxo for sharing their DMs and to all the Chinese Dieters who furiously updated us with translations by the minute. For anyone that believes their account was actually hacked, see slide #2 of Stefano reposting the same DM on his stories before shit hit the fan. Oh the irony of him loving to cry “fake news” and promptly dishing it out himself via his and the brand IG account. Check our story highlight “#DGTheShitShow” for the full recap. • #DGTheGreatShow #DGlovesChina #runway #fashionshow #cancelled #racism #dolceandgabbana #altamoda #rtw #dgmillennials #stefanogabbana #shanghai #chinese #china #wtf #dumb #lame #asianmodel #asian #dietprada

The cancellation was in response to the backlash over a marketing campaign by the Italian fashion house to woo consumers in China that was deemed racist for lampooning Chinese culture.

According to fashion business website Business of Fashion, the video was removed from Weibo in less than 24 hours but has been circulating on Instagram and the popular Chinese social networking site.

As @dolcegabbana prepares to mount their next runway show in Shanghai this coming evening (7:30PM) and the rest of Instagram fawns over what’s sure to be an overly lavish “love letter” to China, we’ll be wondering if we’ll see chopsticks as hair ornaments, take-out boxes as purses, or even kimonos misappropriated as Chinese costume. Time will tell. For now, we’ll let y’all simmer on this DM between Stefano and Dieter @michaelatranova (chronology is reversed in slides). Word has it that they’re still in the process of model casting (over 200 Asian girls scheduled)...wouldn’t let them walk the show if we were their agents lol. Also, curious what the Chinese government will think of their country being called shit basically...especially considering how strict they are on who to allow to enter the country on work visas based on a thorough social media background checks. • #DGTheGreatShow #DGlovesChina #runway #fashionshow #cancelled #racism #dolceandgabbana #altamoda #rtw #dgmillennials #stefanogabbana #shanghai #chinese #china #wtf #dumb #lame #asianmodel #asian #dietprada

The brand has since issued a statement stating its Instagram account was hacked and that they “have nothing but respect for China and the people of China.”

 

 

No stranger to controversy, the Italian luxury label came under fire in June for calling singer Selena Gomez “ugly” and that she “looks like a Pomeranian dog”.

A month later Gabbana called members of the Kardashian-Jenner family “the most cheap (sic) people in the world” in the comments section of Instagram.

In 2015, the duo outraged many after Dolce labelled children conceived through in vitro fertilisation as “synthetic babies” in an interview with an Italian magazine.

