Man arrested after attacking friend with parang in durian dispute

Police said the friends came to blows over a durian. ― Picture by KE Ooi

LAHAD DATU, Nov 21 — Police arrested a man, who tested positive for Syabu, after he tried to hack his friend’s head with a parang at a house in Kampung Buang Sayang, Batu 8, near here last night.

And police believe it could be due to a dispute over durian.

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the suspect, 26, was arrested in a hut in the same village about seven hours later at about 2.10pm.

“Police also recovered a 20-inch parang used by the suspect to attack the 55-year-old victim, who was injured,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Nasri, the suspect had invited the victim to his house and while they were talking in the house the suspect suddenly whipped out a parang and started to beat the victim on his head.

“In the 7.20am incident, the victim managed to hold the suspect’s hand but the suspect then started to kick the victim in the chest and rain blows on his head with his other hand,” he said.

Nasri said it is believed the fight could have started because the suspect was not happy with the victim for taking durian from a plot of land they manned. — Bernama