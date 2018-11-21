Malaysia-China trade expected to reach greater heights — Tan Teik Cheng

NOV 21 — I would like to convey my heartiest congratulations on the 40th anniversary of China’s reform and opening up. History has proven that China has attained magnificent achievements on reform and opening up to the world, with 700 million of its population having been brought out of poverty.

To Malaysia, China is a friendly nation, with Malaysia being the earliest country to forge a diplomatic relations with China. In 1974, the then Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak was invited to visit China and he was accorded a friendly reception by former premier Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai. On May 31, both nations announced mutual acknowledgement on the diplomatic relations that were established.

Since then, relations between Malaysia and China have grown increasingly close. In recent years, Malaysia-China ties have peaked ranging from governmental cooperation to networking between people, which continued till after 509 general election. According to a Parliamentary reply by International Trade and Industry Minister Dr Ong Kian Ming, China contributed the most in foreign direct investment in Malaysia, reaching up to RM6.6 billion. We hope that this momentum can be maintained and that the Pakatan government still cherishes China as a loyal friend.

The achievements of China on reform and opening up over the years have been known to all. The report of economic and social development in the past 40 years by the China National Bureau of Statistics dated 3 September 2018 shows that China has in the past 40 years, succeeded in uplifting more than 700 million rural people. Such an achievement is witnessed by all and we convey herewith our heartfelt congratulations to China! Congratulations again!

China President Xi Jinping initiated the Belt and Road initiative in 2013 and abides by the five principles of Peaceful Coexistence, which is, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each country, non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, peaceful coexistence, equality and mutual benefit, and driving regional and even global economic development. Due to Malaysia’s strategic geographical location, we can contribute and benefit from the Belt and Road initiative.

MCA will do everything we can to help the rakyat to grab this opportunity of participating in the Belt and Road initiative, encouraging China to invest more, and to play an active role in the relationship between Malaysia and China.

* Datuk Tan Teik Cheng is MCA Vice President

