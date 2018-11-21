Imran Khan first foreign leader to visit MACC office

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is welcomed by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull upon his arrival at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya November 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 21 — Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today, the first foreign leader to call at the MACC office since the inception of the entity 51 years ago.

Imran Khan, who came to Malaysia yesterday for a two-day official visit, arrived at the MACC headquarters at about 3.30 pm and spent about 30 minutes at the agency.

He was received by MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull, who also briefed the Pakistani leader on MACC’s operations.

“This is the first time in (the MACC) history that a (foreign) prime minister has paid a visit to the MACC,” Mohd Shukri said to reporters after Imran Khan’s visit.

Mohd Shukri said Imran Khan had asked whether the MACC had set any (monetary) threshold for initiating an investigation, and he explained that the agency would conduct an investigation even if the value involved was only RM5.

He said the prime minister had also asked whether the MACC had the power to investigate judges or military personnel, and he replied that the country’s laws applied to all and were “impartial”.

Mohd Shukri said the MACC proposed that Pakistan send officials to undergo training with the MACC.

“In Pakistan, there is a body which investigates corruption known as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the Ministry of Justice. They (NAB) are not the same as us, but they want to learn from us,” he said. — Bernama