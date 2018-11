Amazon opens Spanish pop-up store to showcase its wares

Amazon is turning to physical stores to attract and keep customers. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Nov 21 ― Amazon today opened its first pop-up store in Spain in an old building in one of Madrid's prime shopping districts styled as a house with everything for sale, from electronic goods to video games to clothing.

Similar stores will open in Italy, Germany and Britain, an Amazon spokeswoman said. The European pop-up stores illustrate how the world's largest online retailer, famous for upending retail chains' business, is increasingly turning to physical stores to attract and keep customers.

Amazon opened a new store in New York in September that allows shoppers to buy items from its website with the help of a smartphone app.

The company bought Whole Foods Market in a US$13.7 billion (RM57.4 billion) deal last year, from which it is now delivering fresh food to shoppers' homes in the United States. ― Reuters