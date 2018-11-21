Malaysian Shariah High Court judge is one of BBC’s 100 most inspiring women for 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Nenney Shushaidah Shamsuddin, a Malaysian Shariah High Court Judge, has been included in the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) list of 100 most influential and inspiring women from around the world this year.

The BBC said in a report on its 2018 100 Women list yesterday that the 42-year-old was recognised for her fight to protect Muslim women in her religious court.

An expert in child custody and polygamy cases, Nenney told the BBC how her role now allows her to exercise the Shariah law while safeguarding Muslim women at the same time.

She pointed out that Shariah law does not always favour men, saying it exists to protect women’s rights, their welfare and safeguards their livelihood.

“Islam holds women in high regard and as judges, we must return to its teachings and maintain worthiness using Shariah,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

Nenney shares the honour of being in the list with former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard, and 19-year-old Syrian refugee Nujeen Mustafa, among others.

Gillard was recognised for her fight to empower women and girls when she was prime minister, while Nujeen is now a campaigner for disabled refugees after living in the war-torn nation.

The youngest inclusion in this year’s list is 15-year-old Haven Shepherd of Vietnam, who survived a suicide bomb set off by her parents.

Shepherd is also a swimmer and now a Paralympian hopeful.

This year’s oldest entry is 94-year-old former UK spy and charity founder, Helen Taylor Thompson.

Part of then Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s “secret army”, Helen had sent coded messages to fellow spies during WW2.

The list also honours figures such as Italian particle physicists Fabiola Gianotti, 58, also the director-general of the European Organisation for Nuclear Research.

Also listed is 27-year-old Chinese songwriter G.E.M, who is recognised for using her influence to support charitable causes dedicated to music, education and poverty.