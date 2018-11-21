Opposition lawmakers are elected reps too, Aziz Bari tells Maszlee

Aziz said Opposition lawmakers were also chosen by voters. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 21 — Perak DAP vice-chairman Abdul Aziz Bari has joined the chorus of protest in criticising Education Minister Maszlee Malik for instructing Opposition lawmakers to obtain approval from state education directors before stepping foot in schools.

Aziz, who is also State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman, said Opposition representatives also have functions and roles that need be fulfilled.

He, however, said certain decorum must be observed when politicians enter schools.

“By allowing politicians to enter schools, it is not a licence for them to spread their political ideology to students,” he said.

In a statement to Malay Mail, Aziz said Opposition lawmakers were also chosen by voters.

“Who are we to reject the people’s choice?” he asked.

On reports quoting minister Maszlee Malik that a circular had been issued on the matter, Aziz said he has yet to see the circular.

“The principle is politicians who want to enter schools must adhere to rules and regulations,” he added.