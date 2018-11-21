Yet another landslide at Penang’s Jalan Paya Terubong, no injuries reported

A fresh landslide is seen in Paya Terubong, George Town November 21, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 21 — A small section of the slope along Jalan Paya Terubong, about 1.6km from the location of the Bukit Kukus landslide that claimed nine lives last month, collapsed before dawn today.

State Flood Mitigation, Public Works and Utilities Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said no one was hurt in the minor landslide which happened between midnight and 6am.

He said although the road will not be closed to traffic, the slope concessionaire appointed by the Public Works Department (PWD) was taking safety measures.

Zairil pointed out that the slope was undergoing repair work.

“Diversion of TNB 33kv cables was required but now, after the slope failure yesterday, they need to rethink the methods,” he said when contacted today.

He said PWD’s slope unit will be assessing the site.

“They will come to assess and propose a new design,” he said.

He added that the road is a federal one and the ongoing slope repair work is a federal project.

The landslide occurred on the slope below the main road heading towards the junction of Jalan Tun Sardon.

The Bukit Kukus landslide on October 19 killed nine workers.