Bursa closes in the red on bearish sentiment

Market breadth was negative, with losers leading gainers 497 to 319, while 359 counters were unchanged, 706 untraded and 31 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― Bursa Malaysia closed lower today as losses in selected heavyweights and bearish sentiment in Asian markets hampered buying sentiment in the local market.

At the closing bell, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 15.34 points to close at 1,695.37 from Monday's close of 1,710.71.

After opening 16.14 points lower at 1,694.57 this morning, the benchmark index remained in the red territory and moved between 1,689.68 and 1,698.68 throughout the day.

A dealer said buying sentiment in the local market was affected by losses in most regional markets, with Japan's Nikkei declining 0.35 per cent to 21,507.54, Jakarta Composite Index eased 0.95 per cent to 5,948.05 and South Korea's KOSPI Composite Index fell 0.29 per cent to 2,076.55.

On the local front, heavyweights Maybank fell 10 sen to RM9.40, Public Bank decreased 18 sen to RM24.82, while Tenaga and Petronas Chemicals lost six sen each to RM14.80 and RM9.25, respectively.

Among actives, Sapura Energy rose 1.5 sen to 37.5 sen, MYEG lost three sen to RM1.12 and Hibiscus Petroleum was flat at RM1.06.

Meanwhile, Topvision Eye Specialist Bhd closed its first day of trading on Bursa Malaysia's LEAP Market at 23 sen with a premium of five sen over its issue price of 18 sen, with 160,000 shares traded.

Volume increased to 2.04 billion units worth RM1.93 billion from 1.58 billion units worth RM1.56 billion recorded on Monday.

Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries were closed on Tuesday in conjunction with Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

The FBM Emas Index lost 82.24 points to 11,816.62, the FBMT 100 Index shed 83.04 points to 11,656.46 and the FBM 70 declined 13.49 points to 14,023.29.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 70.4 points lower at 11,883.65 but the FBM Ace Index was 24.85 points better at 4,999.93.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index slipped 146.03 points to 17,305.31, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.94 of-a-point weaker at 173.07 and the Plantation Index slid 59.29 points to 7,191.98.

Main Market volume increased to 1.29 billion shares worth RM1.74 billion from 948.63 million shares worth RM1.40 billion recorded on Monday.

Warrants turnover rose to 492.69 million units valued at RM130.06 million from 362.52 million units valued at RM90.40 million.

Volume on the ACE Market eased to 262.21 million shares worth RM67.21 million from 272.18 million shares worth RM71.52 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 200.56 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (244.25 million), construction (55.27 million), technology (200.21 million), SPAC (136,000), financial services (29.21 million), property (100.49 million), plantations (26.91 million), REITs (6.11 million), closed/fund (7,000), energy (272.12 million), healthcare (27.78 million), telecommunication and media (87.11 million), transportation and logistics (22.45 million) and utilities (17.90 million). ― Bernama