‘Third Force’ blogger joins forces with Malay groups to ‘destroy DAP’

Chairman of Gagasan Tiga (G3) Raggie Jessy speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur November 21, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

AMPANG, Nov 21 — A new coalition, calling itself Gabungan 3, announced its formation today, with the sole intention of “declaring war” on Pakatan Harapan (PH) component, DAP, claiming the latter is the dominant voice in Putrajaya.

The coalition is headed by Raggie Jessy, a blogger known for his controversial Third Force blog. His deputy is Amran Ahmad Nor, reportedly a disgruntled former DAP publicity unit employee.

Its adviser is Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah from Malay rights group Jaringan Melayu Malaysia, who had most recently accused Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong of wearing “Communist attire” when, in actual fact, he was wearing his ministry’s formal corporate uniform.

“We want to give a stern warning to the ‘DAP nation’ and its ministers that they cannot simply throw away the rights of other races.

“We would also like to warn them that they should not belittle the Federal Constitution,” said Raggie in a press conference here, where coalition members chanted “Hancur DAP” (“Destroy DAP”).

“We are also acting as the third force for those who are disenchanted with political parties on both sides. We intend to fight DAP and anyone who seeks to challenge the rights of the Malays, Islam and the Malay Rulers,” Raggie said.

Azwanddin said the coalition currently has 53 NGOs as its members, and intends to proceed with a nationwide roadshow to gather more support.

“We intend to embark on a nationwide roadshow as early as next week, with the schedule already drawn up for the states of Kedah, Penang and Perak,” he said, claiming Gabungan 3 had set a target of convincing 300 NGOs to join its cause.