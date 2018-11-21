Perak DAP lodges report against PAS state chief over datukship accusation

Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria speaks at an ICERD protest in Kampung Gajah, Perak November 17, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 21 — Perak DAP lodged a police report against state PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria today, after the latter accused the party of opposing Malay rulers for refusing honorific titles such as “Datuk”

The chapter’s publicity secretary Chong Zhemin described Razman’s remark as false and slanderous, and urged the authorities to investigate the Gunung Semanggol assemblyman for criminal defamation.

“We are all patriotic Malaysians [who were] born and bred here, working hard to rebuild our beloved country,” he said in a statement here.

“Let me reiterate that DAP has always uphold the Federal Constitution in our 53 years of political struggle and [we] respect the Malay rulers.

“We support the constitutional monarchy system in Malaysia as enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” he added.

Razman had accused DAP leaders of challenging the sovereignty of the Malay rulers by not accepting awards while in public service, during a protest in Kampung Gajah, Pasir Salak on Saturday.

He also labelled DAP as “rude”, against the Malay rulers, anti-Malay and made up of “immigrants”.

Last month, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng chided party members who accepted state or federal awards that confer them with titles, like “Datuk”, in order for party members to show integrity and prove they were not after such forms of recognition or positions while in public service.