Dr M’s post-GE14 claim a diversionary tactic, says Tuan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s claim that Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs were being wooed by Umno and PAS in the immediate aftermath of the 14th general election was a diversion, said PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

“I see that as running away from the issue of ICERD that has angered the people,” he said today, referring to the United Nation’s International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

The PH government’s intention to ratify the convention has been met with protest from Malay groups, including Umno and PAS, which are planning to hold a rally against it on December 8.

Tuan Ibrahim told reporters at the Dewan Rakyat today that he was surprised when approached over the prime minister’s claim that Umno and PAS had tried to woo PH MPs after the general election in May.

“Frankly, I do not see the reason as to why this had to be brought up in the first place, as the issue is now an academic matter,” Tuan Ibrahim said.

“It was never brought up or discussed by us. We do not even have any information on this.

“We are better off focusing on the country’s future instead of discussing things that are now history.”

Dr Mahathir was quoted by the Mekong Review magazine as saying that the delay in the announcement of the results of the general election was due to last-minute efforts to woo Malay-Muslim MPs away from PH.