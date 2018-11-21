'Ocean Eyes' sensation Billie Eilish brings life to Apple holiday ad (VIDEO)

The new Apple spot showcases not just whimsical animation but the gifts of talented singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. ― YouTube screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― Holiday season is coming, ringing in the bells of capitalism to the tune of shopping carts. Which means it’s time for a year-end Apple ad, all part of its "Share Your Gifts" holiday campaign.

It’s fitting then that the company roped in this year’s musical viral sensation, 16-year-old Billie Eilish, whose song Ocean Eyes proved to be a surprise hit.

Eilish contributed the ad’s sweet holiday theme, come out and play, co-written with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

The whimsical animated video is an ode to creativity, exhorting people to "come out and play" and create their own works. Eilish worked with her brother to come up with the ad’s theme, recording it on her Mac and the Logic Pro X, eschewing a recording studio.

With lyrics such as “I know it makes you nervous/but I promise you it’s worth/to show them everything you kept inside/don’t hide”, it’s a song Eilish describes as “holiday-ish” without being tied to a specific holiday like Christmas.

In an interview on Beats 1, Eilish said the whole idea of the ad was about sharing your gifts.

“Just let it out. You know I don't think anybody should have to not give what they've been given. You know your talent and what you love is a gift to you,” she said.

She also said in making the song, they had intended to write something to “encourage people” and “give them a little bit of a hand.”

Have a watch of the video below: