Don’t take advantage of ICERD debate for your own agenda, cops warn instigators

Umno and PAS members, and NGOs, attend an ICERD protest in Kampung Gajah, Perak November 17, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PETALING JAYA, Nov 21 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has advised potential troublemakers not to take advantage of the hotly-debated International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) for their own agenda.

The police said they will carry out their duty to safeguard public order, and prevent lawbreakers from taking advantage of the situation.

“We will make certain there are no attempts from any parties who seek to take advantage of the issue for their own interests,” Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said in a statement.

He also reminded the public to utilise proper channels to voice out their opinions on the government’s decision to ratify the ICERD.

Mohamad Fuzi said Malaysians have the right to free speech on the issue, but it must be in accordance with the law and not excessive to the extent of harping on about the sensitivity of various ethnic and religious groups within a democratic society.

“The ratification of the international convention has invited all sorts of responses from Malaysians; therefore, the public is advised to refrain from making statements or taking action in any form that may threaten public order and security,” he said.

Mohamad Fuzi said Malaysians must place their faith in the federal government in consulting all parties before a decision is made.

He also said the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 must be adhered to if a peaceful demonstration were to be held.

Earlier today, Malay-Muslim coalition Ummah, together with another group Sekretariat Kedaulatan Negara, said it is organising an anti-ICERD rally on December 8 at Dataran Merdeka, a move they say is necessary to prevent the erosion of the rights of the Malays, the “majority” race in Malaysia.

Both Umno and PAS have pledged to support the rally, as well as their members’ attendance.

Ummah chairman Aminuddin Yahaya from Islamist group Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Isma) reportedly said the rally will take place even if the authorities do not grant them a permit.

This comes as Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a protest in Perak over the weekend warned that Malays will “run amok” if the government ratifies the ICERD.