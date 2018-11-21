Maintaining Equanimity cost govt RM3.5m, Parliament told

The Equanimity is docked at the Boustead Cruise Centre in Port Klang August 7, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The government spent RM3.5 million on the upkeep of superyacht Equanimity and its crew until October 10 this year, the Finance Ministry disclosed today.

The luxury vessel is said to have been bought by Penang-born fugitive financier Low Taek Jho with funds from sovereign investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

“Up till October 10, 2018 the total expenditure for this ship is around RM3.5 million, which covers the costs for port services, crew, maintenance and legal fees,” the ministry said in its written parliamentary reply to Barisan Nasional’s Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar.

However, the ministerial reply did not state if the maintenance cost was only for the last three months, from when the yacht was returned to Malaysia on August 7.

The RM1 billion vessel was first seized by Indonesian authorities on February 28 in Bali on the application of the US Department of Justice.

The Attorney General’s Chambers invoked admiralty laws to bring Equanimity back, saying the yacht was the property of the Malaysian government.

Equanimity is currently docked at Langkawi, Kedah where it has been since November 14. Previously, it was berthed at Port Klang, Selangor.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had said that ships need to run as part of their upkeep.