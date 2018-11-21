Bursa firmly in the negative at mid-afternoon

There's no escaping the global market gloom as Bursa Malaysia is dragged deep into the red at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trend lower at mid-afternoon, dragged by losses in selected heavyweights against a backdrop of bearish regional sentiment.

At 3.15pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,693.11, down 17.6 points, from Monday's close of 1,710.71, after opening 16.14 points lower at 1,694.57 this morning.

Market breadth was negative with losers outnumbering gainers 555 to 232, with 304 counters unchanged, 790 untraded and 31 others were suspended.

Volume stood at 1.42 billion units valued at RM1.12 billion.

A dealer said buying sentiment in the local market was affected by losses in regional markets, with the Jakarta Composite Index 0.96 per cent lower at 5,947.46, Japan's Nikkei declined 0.35 per cent to 21,507.54 and South Korea's Kospi Composite Index shed 0.29 per cent to 2,076.55.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga declined 10 sen each to RM9.40 and RM14.76, respectively, Public Bank was 20 sen weaker at RM24.80 and Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM9.30.

Of actives, Sapura Energy added half-a-sen to 36.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum lost one sen to RM1.05 and MYEG shed three sen to RM1.12.

Meanwhile, LEAP Market debutant Topvision Eye Specialist Bhd's share price stood at 23 sen, a premium of five sen from its issue price of 18 sen, with 130,000 shares traded.

The FBM Emas Index erased 108.54 points to 11,790.42, the FBMT 100 Index fell 107.3 points to 11,632.2 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 105.1 points weaker at 11,848.95.

The FBM 70 slipped 76.23 points to 13,960.55 and the FBM Ace Index was 10.45 points weaker at 4,964.63.

Sectorwise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.81 of-a-point to 173.2, the Plantation Index declined 109 points to 7,142.27 and the Finance Index decreased 162.03 points to 17,289.31. — Bernama