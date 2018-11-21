Anwar’s originating summons against NSC, govt for hearing on Feb 27

In his civil action filed on August 2, 2016, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed that the implementation of NSC Act 2016 was unconstitutional and void. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― The High Court here today fixed February 27 next year to hear an originating summons filed by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to challenge the constitutionality of the National Security Council (NSC) Act 2016.

Judge Datuk Nordin Hassan set the date in chambers when the case came up before him for mention. Also present at the proceeding were lawyer J. Leela, acting for Anwar, and senior federal counsel Mazlifah Ayob, representing NSC and the government.

Leela told reporters that the court also fixed December 21 for case management for NSC and the government to file their affidavits, and January 11 next year as the deadline for Anwar to file the affidavit-in reply.

The also set February 13 next year for further case management to allow parties involved to file in their written submissions, she added.

Last November 13, the Federal Court remitted the case back to the High Court after allowing Anwar’s appeal for reinstatement of the originating summons for hearing of its merit.

Anwar filed the originating summons to challenge the constitutionality of the NSC which came into force on August 1, 2016, but was struck out by the High Court on grounds that the legal challenge should have been filed at the Federal Court as it involved legislative competence by Parliament.

Article 4 (4) of the Federal Constitution states that commencement of proceedings for a declaration that a law is invalid, should be filed at the Federal Court by way of obtaining leave from a Federal Court judge.

Anwar lost his appeal at the appellate court which was dismissed on November 6, 2017. In March, this year, the Federal Court granted him leave to appeal against the decision.

In his civil action filed on August 2, 2016, Anwar claimed that the implementation of NSC Act 2016 was unconstitutional and void.

He named NSC and the government as the first and second defendant, respectively.

He is seeking to invalidate the NSC Act in his bid to restore the power of the King on Royal Assent. ― Bernama