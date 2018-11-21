MAHB Q3 net profit soars to RM168.49m

MAHB said Malaysia airport operations recorded a passenger growth of 2 per cent.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd's (MAHB) net profit for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 (Q3) surged to RM168.49 million from RM80.93 million in the same period a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter under review also grew 1.5 per cent to RM1.23 billion from RM1.21 billion previously.

Airport operations recorded revenue growth of 1.7 per cent to RM1.16 million.

“Aeronautical segment has increased to RM632.4 million over the corresponding quarter last year,” it said in filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

MAHB said Malaysia operations recorded a passenger growth of 2.0 per cent (international: 3.1 per cent; domestic: 0.8 per cent) to 25.0 million passengers compared with 24.5 million passengers in the corresponding quarter last year.

On its Turkey operations, the company said passenger traffic increased by 7.8 per cent to 9.7 million passengers from 9.0 million passengers in the same period last year.

“Both international and domestic traffic increased by 6.3 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively,” it said.

Meanwhile, for non-aeronautical segment, it declined slightly by 1.6 per cent to RM523.0 million due to lower non-aeronautical revenue from Turkey operations.

“Non-airport operations has also declined by 2.1 per cent or RM1.6 million due to lower revenue from hotel and agriculture business,” it added.

Overall, the Malaysia and Qatar operations recorded an increase in revenue by 2.6 per cent to RM883.5 million and 3.4 per cent to RM36.8 million, respectively, while the Turkey operations saw a 2.0 per cent decline in revenue to RM309.2 million. — Bernama