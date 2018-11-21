Sapura Energy units win RM1.7b contracts in Malaysia, Mexico

Sapura Energy subsidiaries have won contracts worth RM1.75 billion in Malaysia and Mexico. — sapuraenergy.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Sapura Energy Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiaries have won several contracts worth RM1.75 billion in Malaysia and Mexico.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Sapura Energy said its subsidiary in Mexico bagged two engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and installation contracts in the Gulf of Mexico from Hokchi Energy SA de CV and ENI Mexico S de RL de CV.

It said the contract with Hokchi Energy included the fabrication and installation of a central wellhead platform and a satellite platform that will be connected to Hokchi Paraiso, an onshore processing facility.

Meanwhile, the scope of works for ENI Mexico comprised pre-commissioning of sealine and onshore pipeline, fibre optic cabling and the transportation and installation of the Mizton wellhead platform.

It said works for ENI Mexico and Hokchi Energy were expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter next year and end of the first quarter of 2020 respectively.

Domestically, its subsidiary, Sapura Subsea Services Sdn Bhd, has been awarded the Pan Malaysia Underwater Services contract under the Petroleum Arrangement Contractors (PACs).

The PACs comprise Sarawak Shell Bhd/Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd, Murphy Sarawak Oil Co Ltd/Murphy Sabah Oil Co Ltd, Repsol Oil and Gas Malaysia Ltd and Kebabangan Petroleum Operating Company Sdn Bhd.

It said the scope of works consisted of underwater services, including the utilisation of vessels, air and saturation diving and remotely operated vehicles.

“The scope also covers inspection, maintenance and repair works to support the PACs’ underwater facilities located offshore of the East Coast of Malaysia,” it said.

It said the contract was for a period of five years and the works would be on a call-out basis, adding that the value of the contract depended on the work order throughout the contract period.

“The works are expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2023,” it added. — Bernama