Paramount Q3: Higher revenue but lower profit

Screengrab of the Paramount Corporation Bhd website www.pcb.my.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 Paramount Corporation Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 (Q3 2018) declined to RM15.61 million from RM82.82 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenue, however, increased 12 per cent to RM210.53 million from RM187.83 million previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

It said the property division’s revenue rose 24 per cent to RM144.4 million from RM116.8 million in Q3 2017, while revenue from the education division fell by seven per cent to RM66 million from RM71 million previously.

“The group targets to achieve property sales of about RM1.0 billion, backed by new property launches worth some RM1.2 billion for the 2018 financial year.

“Additionally, the group’s unbilled sales stood at RM920 million as at Sept 30, 2018 on the back of seven ongoing projects,” it added. — Bernama