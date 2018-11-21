MPSJ: Restaurant in fatal hit-and-run put tables outside permitted zone

MPSJ deputy president, Mohd Zulkurnain Che Ali speaks during a press conference at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre in Sunway November 21, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 21 — The restaurant in Taman Equine, Seri Kembangan where a deadly crash happened on Sunday had breached conditions for placing tables and chairs outdoors, the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) revealed today.

Attention is falling on the safety of such practices after the driver of a pickup truck rammed into the restaurant’s patrons seated outside, killing one customer and injuring four others.

“They had the permission but they placed additional tables and chairs outside the designated area which was approved prior,” MPSJ deputy president Mohd Zulkurnain Che Ali said after attending a prize-giving ceremony at Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre here.

Explaining further, Mohd Zulkurnain explained that local authorities will allow the placement of additional tables and chairs upon application if conditions are met.

One critical prerequisite is for barricades to buffer patrons from passing traffic and for the outlets to obtain additional insurance, he said.

“As for Sunday’s incident, the crash took place at an area not approved by the council,” he said.

He said local authorities would first conduct a physical survey of the location’s suitability to ensure the place is safe for the placement of extra tables and chairs.

“We also limit the number of chairs and tables that can be set up outside to avoid obstructing traffic and we do not give out licences on a whim,” he said.

Mohd Zulkurnain confirmed that action has been taken against the errant restaurant under the Trade, Licence, Business and Industry Bylaw 2007, which provides for a compound and possible confiscation of assets.

“Should they continue to be stubborn, we will revoke their business licence as we have to make sure the rules are followed after being given the approvals,” he said.

Asked if temporary road closures were a viable option for outdoor restaurant seats, Mohd Zulkurnain said it was impossible as local authorities lacked jurisdiction to close public roads.

He then repeated that the restaurant in question must bear responsibility for the incident.

“If we want to move forward towards a developed country, we need to prioritise safety as the rules are in place to keep us safe,” he said.

In the incident around 8pm on Sunday, a pick-up truck rammed into several customers of Restoran Tar Chong, killing a 57-year-old woman and injuring four other people.

Police arrested the suspect from Kuching at 1.43am on Monday after his employer handed him over to the authorities.